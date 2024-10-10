NA Chairman welcomes new Japanese Ambassador

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 9 for newly-appointed Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki, affirming Vietnam's consistent foreign policy of considering Japan a top important and long-term partner.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man hosts a reception in Hanoi on October 9 for newly-appointed Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man thanked Japan for its timely support to Vietnam in the wake of the recent typhoon.

Naoki announced that Japan, through the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), has decided to provide additional assistance in the form of water purifier, mosquito net, and essential supplies to seven Vietnamese provinces, namely Yen Bai, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lang Son, Bac Giang, Tuyen Quang and Dien Bien.

He also hinted at further support from Japan in disaster prevention and response, highlighting the deepening cooperation between the two nations.

Underlining the vast potential and advantages both countries possess, Man called for further deepening of their comprehensive strategic partnership to yield benefits across various sectors.

According to him, Japan is now the largest supplier of official development assistance to Vietnam, with two-way trade projected to surpass US$30 billion in 2024. Japan's strengths in digital transformation, green transition, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to significantly aid Vietnam's development in sci-tech, education-training, and energy.

The NA leader and the ambassador agreed that future cooperation should focus on economy, trade, tourism, education and training, health care, and public health. They also emphasised the importance of regular exchanges between parliamentarians, especially young and female ones, and friendship groups to share experiences in different areas.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man proposed that the two legislatures should strengthen coordination and mutual support at global and regional inter-parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), contributing positively to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region and the world.

He also expressed hope that Ambassador Naoki would visit various Vietnamese localities during his tenure to gain a deeper understanding of the country and its people, thereby propelling cooperation and realising agreements between localities.

Turning attention to the 560,000-strong Vietnamese community in Japan, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man suggested that Japan continue to assist this community, enabling them to serve as a bridge between the two countries.

Ambassador Naoki noted the significance of draft laws regarding public investment, bidding, State budget, and public-private partnership, which will be reviewed at the Vietnamese NA’s upcoming 8th session.

He urged the Vietnamese legislative body to continue creating favourable conditions in terms of mechanism, policy, and legal framework for foreign investors and businesses, particularly those from Japan, to operate in the country.

VNA