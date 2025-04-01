NA Chairman leaves Hanoi for attendance at IPU-150

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga and a high-level NA delegation left Hanoi on April 1 for attendance at IPU-150 and official visits to Uzbekistan and Armenia.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga leave Hanoi for attendance at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and official visits to Uzbekistan and Armenia. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga and a high-level NA delegation left Hanoi on April 1 afternoon for their upcoming attendance at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150) and official visits to Uzbekistan and Armenia.

The visits are made at the invitations of IPU President Tulia Ackson, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong, President of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva, and President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse are accompanied by NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong; Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha; NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Tung; Chairman of the NA Committee for National Defence, Security, and External Affairs Le Tan Toi; Chairman of the NA Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Nguyen Dac Vinh; and Chairman of the NA Committee for People's Aspirations and Supervision Duong Thanh Binh, among others.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said that NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s attendance at the IPU-150 themed, “Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice”, reflects Vietnam’s renewed vigour and steadfast commitment to this crucial multilateral parliamentary forum. Amid a rapidly evolving global landscape, it is imperative for every nation to come together to discuss, share experiences, and propose solutions to shared challenges.

His presence stands as a compelling testament to Vietnam’s strong support for multilateralism and the IPU’s pivotal role, marking his first multilateral diplomatic activity this year. It is in line with Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations for peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, while actively engaging in comprehensive and extensive global integration as a trusted partner and responsible member of the international community.

Bilaterally, his visits to Uzbekistan and Armenia represent a milestone as the first trips by a top Vietnamese legislator and the highest-level visits by Vietnamese leaders since they established diplomatic relations in 1992. These trips show that Vietnam attaches importance to its longstanding friendship with both nations and its aspiration to deepen mutual trust, paving the way for broader cooperation across multiple fields, added Mrs. Le Thi Thu Hang.

