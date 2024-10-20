NA Chairman hosts Chinese Chief Justice of Supreme People's Court

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 20 for President and Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of China Zhang Jun.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) welcomes Chief Justice of the Chinese Supreme People's Court Zhang Jun. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man welcomed the working visit to Vietnam by Zhang and a delegation of the Chinese Supreme People's Court, saying that the trip comes at a time of good development between the two Parties, two countries, and two legislative bodies.

The Chairman said he had a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during his recent official visit to Vietnam, during which the two sides agreed on the high determination to effectively implement the high-level common perceptions and the Vietnam-China joint statements, continuously promote the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, and concurred to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

The Party, State and NA of Vietnam firmly consider strengthening and developing friendship and cooperation with China a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, the Chairman said.

President and Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of China Zhang Jun, for his part, emphasised that the two countries' agreement to build the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance marks a new step in the development in the bilateral relations, creating many benefits for their people.

The Chinese Chief Justice said that the supreme people's courts of the two countries have had a long-standing partnership. The two sides have regularly exchanged experience in various fields.

During the visit, the two sides discussed and agreed on future activities and at the same time talked about judicial reform, activities of judicial agencies in the fields of environment, protection of intellectual property rights, and application of information technology in judicial activities, bankruptcy and public interest prosecution.

The NA Chairman highly valued the results achieved during the visit to Vietnam by Chief Justice Zhang and the Chinese Supreme People's Court delegation.

He stated that in Vietnam, the Supreme People's Court plays a very important role in implementing the "Strategy for building and perfecting the socialist rule-of-law State of Vietnam to 2030, with a vision to 2045", which includes many important contents related to improving the court system’s operational efficiency.

With the goal of organising the court to be increasingly professional, modern, honest, and fair as well as improving working quality, especially in the litigation process, the Vietnamese NA passed the amended Law on Organisation of People's Courts, consisting of nine chapters and 152 articles.

The law will take into effect from January 1, 2025, he said.

He highly valued the achievements of the Supreme People's Courts of the two countries in recent times, saying that the two agencies signed a cooperation agreement in 2018, which laid the foundation for promoting cooperation activities. Leaders of the two supreme people's courts have regularly had working visits to exchange experience in trial activities.

The host hailed the cooperation mechanism of the conference of People’s Courts of provinces that share the Vietnam-China border, which was held for the first time in June last year in China, marking a new step of development step in the relationship between the two countries' courts.

He hoped that the second conference, scheduled to be held next year, would achieve good results.To promote cooperation between the two Supreme People's Courts, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man suggested that the two sides continue to increase delegations exchange at all levels to further enhance understanding of each other's legal and judicial systems; and share experiences on judicial reform, while actively engaging in international and regional forums of which both sides are members.

Vietnamplus