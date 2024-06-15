Multiple healthcare projects planned for HCMC's High-Tech Medical Zone

An overview of the event

Professor-Dr. Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Politburo member and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, alongside representatives from various departments and agencies of the Ministry of Health, participated in the event.

The event aimed to advance international strategic cooperation between Hoa Lam Shangri-La and Siemens Healthineers, focusing on six key areas, including technological partnership in establishing Imaging Diagnosis Center and Center for Nuclear Medicine and Intensive Oncology Treatment; domestic and international medical tourism destinations; collaborative research in modern healthcare services; general management consultancy for healthcare digital transformation; and applications of artificial intelligence to enhance the brand recognition of Hoa Lam Shangri-La High-Tech Medical Zone and Siemens globally through cancer screening and early detection programs.

Besides its strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers, Hoa Lam Shangri-La is actively undertaking projects to contribute to Vietnam's healthcare development, enhancing medical treatment capabilities to meet the high-quality healthcare needs of the local population.

During the event, Assoc. Prof. – Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, Vice President of the National Medical Council and former Director of the Department of Medical Services Administration under the Ministry of Health, emphasized the crucial role of international cooperation. Such collaborations aim to develop both infrastructure and the quality of healthcare professionals, fostering advanced medical techniques and technologies. The strategic partnership between the two entities is expected to initiate further effective collaborations in the future.

Hoa Lam Group has invested in the Hoa Lam Shangri-La High-Tech Medical Zone in Binh Tan District, Ho Chi Minh City, as part of the healthcare sector's privatization initiative. Currently, two hospitals are operational, namely City International Hospital and Gia An 115 Hospital. These hospitals boast highly skilled specialists, doctors, and state-of-the-art medical equipment, serving tens of thousands of patients each month. They cater to the demand for advanced medical treatments not only for local residents but also for patients from various Southeast Asian countries. Hoa Lam Group is also advancing the development of a cancer and nuclear medicine center within the Hoa Lam Shangri-La High-Tech Medical Zone.

By Thanh An – Translated by Thuy Doan