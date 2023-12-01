MOU on research collaboration signed to boost implementation of blockchain

The Government Cipher Committee and the Vietnam Blockchain Association yesterday signed a MOU on cooperation in developing policies to promote the training and use of blockchain in Vietnam.



In his speech, Head of the Government Cipher Committee Vu Ngoc Thiem highly appreciated meaningful activities of the Vietnam Blockchain Association lately and stressed the great potential of blockchain in the future.

The Government Cipher Committee is actively approaching this technology via research and development of corresponding technologies, establishment of suitable platforms for the innovation and growth of the cipher industry in the country. This will in turn contribute to socio-economic development and national security maintenance.

“With that aim in mind, the Vietnam Blockchain Association is an important strategic partner who play the role of a bridge between state agencies and the domestic as well as foreign communities. It can boost research and development activities for blockchain and subsequent national applications so that Vietnam can better participate in Industry 4.0”, said Head Ngoc Thiem.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Blockchain Association Nguyen Doan Hung insisted that the deep and wide collaboration between his organization and the Government Cipher Committee is able to foster the creation and development of useful products based on cutting edge technologies such as Blockchain, Big Data, AI, and IoT. That cooperation will also be responsible for great changes in the country in Industry 4.0 now.