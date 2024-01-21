Health

More Vietnamese people donate their blood voluntarily

SGGP

More Vietnamese people donated their blood voluntarily in 2023 and the amount of blood received was more than 1.6 million units.

334913600-591358533010353-8144678915805324123-n-8472jpg-5376.jpg
More Vietnamese people donate their blood voluntarily

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion under the Ministry of Health yesterday celebrated the 30th anniversary of launching the voluntary blood donation movement in Vietnam. On this occasion, President Vo Van Thuong sent a flower basket to congratulate.

Prior, on January 24, 1994, the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion held a ceremony to launch humanitarian blood donation day in Hanoi. In the first year, the amount of blood received was 138,000 units of blood, and the rate of voluntary blood donors reached 14.5 percent. By 2023, the rate of voluntary blood donors in Vietnam has reached 99 percent with the amount of blood received more than 1.6 million units.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan acknowledged and praised the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion’s coordination with other units to build and develop a voluntary blood donation program, making an important contribution to public health security.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

a voluntary blood donation program National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion’ rate of voluntary blood donors

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn