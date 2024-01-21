More Vietnamese people donated their blood voluntarily in 2023 and the amount of blood received was more than 1.6 million units.

More Vietnamese people donate their blood voluntarily

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion under the Ministry of Health yesterday celebrated the 30th anniversary of launching the voluntary blood donation movement in Vietnam. On this occasion, President Vo Van Thuong sent a flower basket to congratulate.

Prior, on January 24, 1994, the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion held a ceremony to launch humanitarian blood donation day in Hanoi. In the first year, the amount of blood received was 138,000 units of blood, and the rate of voluntary blood donors reached 14.5 percent. By 2023, the rate of voluntary blood donors in Vietnam has reached 99 percent with the amount of blood received more than 1.6 million units.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan acknowledged and praised the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion’s coordination with other units to build and develop a voluntary blood donation program, making an important contribution to public health security.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated By Anh Quan