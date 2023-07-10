MoIT proposes electricity retail prices with highest rate of US$0.15 per Kwh

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is receiving opinions for the draft decision of the Prime Minister on determining electricity retail prices for households, residential consumers and production.

As for the retail prices of electricity for households and production, the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed to calculate five rates instead of the current six rates.

Under the current calculation with six rates, the lowest price was VND1,728 (US$0.07) per kWh for households using under 50kWh and the highest was VND3,015 (US$0.13) per kWh for families consuming from 401kWh and more.

As for the new calculation with five rates, the lowest price was VND1,728 (US$0.07) per kWh for households consuming under 100kWh and the highest one would be VND3,457 (US$0.15) per kWh for those using from 701 kWh.

Earlier, the Vietnam Electricity had issued a decision No.377 on adjusting average electricity retail prices for households and production establishments to over VND1,920 (US$0.08) per kWh, excluding value-added tax from May 4.

The electricity retail price in five rates proposed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade equaled 90 percent to 180 percent of the average electricity retail price.