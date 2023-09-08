Central agencies about to crack down on social insurance violators in HCMC

The Vietnam Social Security and the Ministry of Public Security will launch an interdisciplinary inspection of the social insurance payment in HCMC and throw the book at violators.

The Vietnam Social Security and the Ministry of Public Security had a meeting to agree on the organization of an inter-sectoral inspection in September to handle the evasion of payment of social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance premiums in the city.

The interdisciplinary inspection team will work directly with businesses in Ho Chi Minh City to detect employers evading compulsory social insurance contributions or those with late payment of social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance.

At the same time, the inspection team will also clarify difficulties and problems in mechanisms, policies, and legal regulations related to evasion of compulsory social insurance contributions, late payment of social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as a basis for further proposals and recommendations to authorities to improve relevant legal policies.

In addition, the inspection team will review all dossiers to file a lawsuit against those evading social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance payments following the proposal of the Ho Chi Minh City Social Security. Furthermore, they will identify and remove barriers and obstacles for leaders of the Ministry of Public Security and leaders of the Vietnam Social Security to guide the synchronous implementation of the inspection between the two sectors.