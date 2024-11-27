Ministry prompts efforts to avert measles outbreaks

To address the rising number of measles cases, the Ministry of Health issued a directive on November 26 to provincial and municipal administrations urging them to strengthen measles prevention efforts.

In its directive, the Ministry said that as of today, the 2024 measles vaccination campaign has successfully immunized over 961,790 children across 31 provinces and cities. Nevertheless, certain regions have not commenced the campaign as per the established timeline.

In implementing the Prime Minister's Official Dispatch No. 116/CD-TTg regarding the enhancement of measles prevention efforts, the Ministry of Health has urged people's committees of provinces and cities to maintain a vigilant approach in directing relevant units. This includes closely monitoring and supervising the local epidemic situation while consistently evaluating the associated risks.

It is essential to proactively identify early cases of the disease to effectively manage outbreaks and prevent further transmission.

Additionally, the Ministry emphasizes the importance of efficient admission, emergency response, and timely treatment to reduce the incidence of severe illness and fatalities.

Furthermore, local administrations must arrange compensation vaccinations, and ensure all children who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated receive their shots.

The People's Committee of Binh Duong Province has just issued a document to agencies, people's committees in communes directing to closely coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring localities to prevent measles.

Regarding the unfortunate demise of 11-year-old from diphtheria in Thach Lam Commune of Cao Bang Province’s Bao Lam District, the Ministry of Health has issued a directive to the Department of Health of Cao Bang Province and the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology to promptly review all close contacts of the deceased boy.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan