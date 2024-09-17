Ministry orders large hospitals to support localities affected by typhoon Yagi

Under the Ministry of Health’s request, large hospital in districts which are not stricken by super typhoon Yagi should help their peers in typhoon-hit provinces to ensure smooth healthcare operation.

Medical workers treat patients in Lao Cai Province

The Ministry of Health issued an official communication to the health departments across 63 provinces and cities, as well as medical facilities, regarding the assurance of medical examination and treatment and assistance for recovery efforts following storms and floods.

In response, the Ministry of Health asked hospitals in provinces and cities unaffected by super typhoon Yagi and floods to be prepared to offer assistance and form teams to bolster staffing for treatment and disease prevention in areas affected by the super typhoon when the Ministry requires.

Additionally, they were requested to facilitate remote medical consultations and treatment, as well as admit patients.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health has asked hospitals and medical facilities in areas affected by the super typhoon to prioritize patient care by transferring patients to other facilities if local ones are unable to treat them, or by requesting support for remote examination and treatment.

The Ministry of Health also noted that healthcare institutions would not collect hospital fees for expenses not covered by health insurance for victims in accordance with the Prime Minister's instructions. These facilities will later send their reports about treatment costs to the Department of Health.

Departments of Health in provinces and cities impacted by the super typhoon are tasked with enhancing on-site oversight, closely monitoring the status of local healthcare facilities, and offering prompt assistance as needed to swiftly address the damage and restore medical examination and treatment services to their normal operations.

In addition, the Ministry of Health also directed the Center for Disease Control to coordinate with local authorities to ensure clean water, environmental sanitation and disease prevention.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan