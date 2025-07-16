Ministry of Industry and Trade launches 2025 trade campaign to assist businesses

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has launched its 2025 trade campaign, outlining a comprehensive strategy to assist businesses, boost exports, open new markets, and curb trade deficits.

The initiative aims to assist businesses in overcoming trade barriers and capitalize on existing and upgraded trade agreements.

According to the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the MoIT, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien has issued an action plan to implement Prime Minister's Directive 18/CT-TTg on trade promotion for 2025. This move seeks to accelerate exports, reduce reliance on traditional markets, and foster sustainable domestic market development.

The plan assigns specific tasks to each MoIT department, focusing on increasing exports, reducing trade deficits, and supporting enterprises in navigating trade barriers.

A central action in the campaign is to enhance the effective use of signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

The Trade Promotion Agency has been tasked with organizing targeted promotional programs in FTA markets, niche segments, and emerging regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It will also support businesses in brand recognition, intellectual property protection abroad, and international supply chain connections.

Additionally, the agency will expand Vietnam’s overseas trade promotion office network.

The Import-Export Department will provide the business community with updated information on FTAs, guide enterprises on how to leverage tariff incentives, and work toward gradually reducing the trade deficit—especially with China.

The Department of Foreign Market Development will build an export market database and analyze FTA commitments. Meanwhile, the Multilateral Trade Policy Department will review and upgrade existing FTAs, expand export markets, and diversify supply chains.



On the domestic front, the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy will promote cross-border e-commerce and launch digital campaigns encouraging consumption of Vietnamese goods.

The entire plan targets two strategic goals of accelerating exports to reduce dependency and trade deficits, and sustainably developing the domestic market to help businesses overcome technical barriers and protect local production.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan