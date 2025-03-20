Ministry of Health establishes 6 inspection teams for measles prevention

The Ministry of Health has set up six inspection teams to bolster measles prevention efforts.

Localities must allocate funding for measles immunization programs

In its urgent dispatch to provincial and municipal people's committees, the Ministry of Health proposed the securement of budgetary allocations for measles immunization programs, highlighting a critical policy intervention in response to evolving public health needs.

The Ministry of Health urged the People's Committees in various regions to instruct specialized agencies to rigorously follow the Prime Minister's directives and the professional recommendations from the Ministry of Health regarding the enhancement of prevention measures for influenza, measles, and respiratory illnesses. Additionally, the Ministry will ensure that measles vaccines are distributed promptly and sufficiently to local areas.

The Ministry of Health recommends that local authorities prioritize the timely implementation of the measles vaccination campaign. Localities should fully allocate funds from local budgets to organize the campaign, including resources for screening vaccination subjects and administering the vaccines, in accordance with regulations.

Therefore, the Ministry of Health has decided to establish six inspection, supervision, guidance and direction teams for epidemic prevention and control and the implementation of the measles vaccination campaign in provinces and cities.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) in the Northern province of Cao Bang reported yesterday the first suspected measles-related death in 2025 within the province. The patient, baby H.A.Q., born in 2023 and belonging to the Mong ethnic group from Son Lap Commune in Bao Lac District, began exhibiting symptoms of illness on March 7.

However, it was only on March 10 that his family sought medical attention at the Pac Nam District Medical Center in Bac Kan, where he arrived in critical condition, displaying pale skin, dry and purple lips, and sunken eyes due to severe dehydration.

At the medical facility, he was diagnosed with acute respiratory failure, pneumonia, high fever, and severe dehydration. Despite being monitored for measles and receiving active treatment, he unfortunately did not survive.

The Ministry of Health reported that from the beginning of 2025 to the present, the country has recorded approximately 40,000 suspected measles cases. Of those, nearly 3,500 cases tested positive for measles across 61 provinces and cities, resulting in 5 deaths. The majority of measles and suspected measles cases occurred in individuals who were either unvaccinated or had not received the full recommended doses of the measles vaccine, and were not yet old enough to be included in the expanded immunization program.

The measles outbreak has reached concerning levels. The Ministry of Health strongly recommends the following preventive measures. Families should ensure children aged 9 months to 2 years who have not been fully vaccinated receive their measles shots on schedule.

Moreover, parents should keep their children away from close contact with anyone suspected of having measles, maintain good personal hygiene, including keeping children's body, nose, throat, eyes, and teeth clean and wear masks in crowded public places. Furthermore, parents should regularly wash hands with soap when caring for children. By taking these proactive steps, families can help curb the spread of this serious disease.

Director Nguyen Huu Dinh of the Ben Tre CDC reported an expedited vaccination program for children aged 6 to 9 months, as a preventative measure against measles. The projected vaccination of 4,400 individuals by March 20 reflects the unit's operational capacity in response to potential epidemiological threats.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan