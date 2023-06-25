Ministry collects opinions for development of agricultural sector

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday held a workshop to collect opinions for the development of agricultural sector.

The seminar, held in the capital city of Hanoi, had met to discuss the project ‘Development of a logistics system to improve the quality and competitiveness of Vietnamese agricultural products to 2030, with a vision to 2050’ to promote the development of the agricultural product industry.

Speaking at the workshop, Director of the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Cong Thang said that in the period 2016-2022, the gross product of the agriculture and forestry sectors and fisheries maintained continuous growth over the years, averaging 3.04 percent a year.

The export of agro-forestry-fishery products reached a turnover of over US$53 billion in 2022 and it is constantly growing.

However, according to him, poor logistics services have hindered the development of Vietnam's agricultural sector. Logistics services include transport from the factory to the fulfillment warehouse, warehousing and order fulfillment and outbound shipping and order delivery to customers.

Logistics services also connect stages in the chain, delivering products from the production location or factory to the consumer quickly and on time. Moreover, it supplies goods according to demand and ensures the quality of agricultural products to consumers as well as helps reduce costs, creates added value while increasing transaction volume and expanding the market.

Compared with other fields, logistics for agribusiness is seasonal because many agricultural products are easy to infect and not fresh anymore in a short time.

In addition, many agricultural products need to be stored at low temperatures. The temperature for different agricultural products needs to be controlled for food safety.

Therefore, agricultural logistics services must be associated with production areas ensuring an integrated process from production, harvesting, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, and distribution to consumers.

Agribusiness logistics should focus on investing in the development of warehousing, cold transport, packaging, irradiation and inspection services in key agricultural areas.

According to General Secretary of the Vietnam Logistics Association Nguyen Duy Minh, logistics will help build brands of agricultural products to solve the paradox that a bumper crop reaped by the farmers brings a smaller total income to them.

Besides, the logistics center becomes a venue for trade, exhibition and export. The state needs to focus on having specific solutions, such as good logistics service, which will help preserve agricultural products for many months at a low cost.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam said that the logistics development project for agricultural products should be associated with wholesale markets that already have infrastructure plans.

In addition, the ministry is also working with commercial counselors in many countries to contact businesses and distributors to connect with logistics centers.