Ministry asks agencies, airlines to strictly tighten price control of tickets

The Ministry of Transport has just requested the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the Transport Development and Strategy Institute, and airlines to enhance state management and have price control measures to reduce airfare costs.

Passengers present their flight tickets and relevant identification documents for the airline check-in process at the check-in counters in Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the CAAV will chair working sessions with carriers including Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines, Bamboo Airways, and Vietravel Airlines on examining and proposing an increase of flights on domestic routes.

In addition, the CAAV will create favorable conditions for airlines to add more aircraft to meet the travel demand of the people during the peak summer season and prepare for the year-end peak period, review and adjust takeoff and landing performance at airports to enhance air transport capacity.

Additionally, the CAAV needs to provide clear and accurate pricing information for domestic air passenger transportation services and the factors affecting these prices; and give instructions for purchasing air tickets during peak periods to travelers.

In particular, the Ministry of Transport has delegated the CAAV to promptly study and propose measures and policies to reduce prices of domestic air passenger transportation services based on the principle of balancing the interests of the state, enterprises, and passengers.

The Ministry of Transport also requested the CAVV to urgently coordinate with the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, local authorities, Vietnamese airlines, and travel businesses to implement travel packages to diversify the market, products, and service supply chains to reduce costs, and plan to offer new routes to Can Tho International Airport.

The Transport Development and Strategy Institute has been required to cooperate with agencies and units to examine building a database related to air travel demand, and prices of domestic and international air passenger transportation services to analyze, evaluate, forecast, and give advice on policies enhancing transportation capacity and cutting costs, contributing to the development of economy and tourism activities

The Ministry of Transport asked Vietnamese carriers to strictly comply with regulations on domestic air passenger transportation services, listing prices, publishing price lists, and providing clear pricing information.

The airlines are responsible for implementing flexible flights, offering promotional programs on domestic routes on the occasions of national public holidays and festivals, adding more aircraft to increase supply capacity during the peak days, arranging night flights to meet the demand of passengers, coordinating with tourism agencies and units, localities to promote promotional programs, destinations, and tourist products to boost tourism and reduce ticket prices.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh