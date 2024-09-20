Ministry asked localities, medical units to actively respond to storm

The Ministry of Health on September 19 issued a dispatch on the implementation of medical measures in response to storm No.4, internationally named Soulik.

The Ministry of Health issues a dispatch on the implementation of medical measures in response to storm Soulik. (Photo: SGGP)

The ministry asked provinces and cities in the northern and central regions, and healthcare facilities to closely monitor the developments of typhoons, rainfall, floods, risk of flash floods, landslides, and land subsidence due to heavy rain reported by the National Center for Hydrological Meteorological Forecasting and mass media reports.

The units must actively review and create plans for flood and storm prevention and control, schedule their workforces for 24/7 operations, ready to provide emergency aid to victims of the storm.

The medical establishments must ensure a regular and timely supply of essential medicines and medical devices for natural disaster prevention and search and rescue work, and immediately implement plans to protect healthcare facilities in areas at risk of flooding, proactively evacuate healthcare stations in low-lying areas at high risk of flooding, flash floods, and landslides.

The Ministry of Health has also required health departments and facilities in the northern and central regions to ensure environmental sanitation, clean water, prevention of infectious diseases, water, and food safety, medical examination, and treatment for residents after flooding. They must create support proposals and reports of loss and damage caused by the natural disaster, the local demand and capacities, and submit them to the ministry.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh