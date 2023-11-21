Minister applauds results of defense cooperation with EU

Minister of National Defense Gen. Phan Van Giang received Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Vietnam, in Hanoi on November 21.

The minister said Vietnam - EU relations have been growing well in the recent past with both sides’ leaders paying attention to promoting the bilateral strategic partnership, including defence cooperation.

He spoke highly of the recent defense cooperation results, which match the EU - Vietnam Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) and the two sides’ Framework Participation Agreement (FPA). These agreements have enabled Vietnam to take part in crisis management activities of the EU. Positive results have been recorded in multiple areas such as security dialogue, training, UN peacekeeping operations, and war aftermath settlement.

Giang proposed both sides keep enhancing fruitful cooperation with a focus on holding all-level mutual visits, maintaining the effectiveness of the annual security dialogue, and addressing war consequences.

With regard to UN peacekeeping operations, the minister suggested the EU continue sending experts to Vietnam to share experience and train the personnel about to assume duties, especially at the missions of the EU.

He expressed his hope that the ambassador will make active contributions to promoting the Vietnam - EU relations, including defence ties, for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the regions and the world.

For his part, Guerrier said he treasured the bilateral relations, and highly valued Vietnam’s efforts in defense cooperation activities with the EU, particularly in UN peacekeeping operations.

Calling for Vietnam’s long-term collaboration in this field, the diplomat suggested the two sides further boost defense cooperation through delegation exchanges, training, and sharing of cybersecurity and peacekeeping experience.