Mekong Delta region succeeds in artificially produce fire eel

The College of Aquaculture and Fisheries (under Can Tho University) has just announced its success in producing fire eels artificially.




This is the impressive result of the joint scientific research project ‘Experimental research on artificially producing fire eel (Mastacembelus erythrotaenia)’, carried out by the Can Tho City Department of Science and Technology and Can Tho University.

At the moment, there are only a tiny number of fire eels living in the wild; therefore, their price is usually 2 to 3 times as high as that of the popular spiny eels. Being raised for a long time, a fire eel can reach a weight of 1.5-2 kilos. The heavier a fire eel is, the higher economic value it brings.

In addition, thanks to their beautiful appearance and colorful body, fire eels are wholeheartedly welcomed by aquarium hobbyists in both the Mekong Delta region and HCMC. The normal price of such a ornamental fire eel ranges from VND500,000 – 1 million (US$20.3 – 40.6), depending on the weight and distinctive colors.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Vien Hong

