Mekong Delta records encephalitis rise in children

Many hospitals in the Mekong Delta have been receiving more and more cases of encephalitis, mostly children.

Recently, the Mekong Delta has recorded a rise in encephalitis in children.

On March 26, Doctor Specialist Level 2 Chung Tan Dinh, Director of Soc Trang Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital informed that in recent days, the hospital has received and performed treatment for a large number of children with encephalitis.

From the beginning of March until now, the hospital has received nine pediatric patients with encephalitis, including five intensive care–treated cases.

Similarly, the Children’s Hospital of Can Tho City reported that from February to now, there have been 20 hospitalized children with encephalitis for treatment at the hospital. Notably, from the beginning of March, the hospital has received eight more cases, an increase of 14.3 percent over the same period in 2023.

Encephalitis is a serious and life-threatening disease, especially encephalitis in children with high case-fatality rates leaves serious sequelae such as septicemia, everlasting nervous system and brain injury and so on.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong