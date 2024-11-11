Mekong Delta flower farmers gear up for Lunar New Year

With nearly three months to go before the Lunar New Year of 2025, many farmers in flower villages of the Mekong Delta are already busy tending to their flowers to meet the increasingly demanding tastes of customers.

Growing ornamental plants in Sa Dec City

Dang Hoa Binh, a flower farmer in An Hoa Ward of Sa Dec City (Dong Thap Province), said that this year he has planted about 1,500 pots of Korean marigolds in three main colors of red, pink, and yellow. The marigold pots, which have been planted for two months, are now being pruned to induce flowering.

“In recent years, traditional flowers have been selling very slowly. To cater to customer preferences, this year I'm growing Pico marigolds and Korean marigolds,” Binh shared. His Korean marigold garden has already been sold to traders, ensuring an outlet for the Lunar New Year of 2025.

Vice Chairman Do Nguyen Quang Duy of the An Hoa Ward Farmers' Association, who manages Tan An Flower Production and Supply Cooperative, said that after the success of the flower and ornamental plant festival in Sa Dec 2023, the cooperative continues to prioritize growing unique flower varieties with eye-catching colors to serve customers.

“The total quantity of flowers of the cooperative this year is about 100,000 pots of various kinds, including about 15,000 pots of Korean marigolds, which are well developed after being planted for 50-60 days. In addition to multi-colored marigolds, members of the cooperative also grow traditional flowers such as yellow marigolds, Pico marigolds, and Tiger marigolds, with quantities ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 pots," Duy said.

Head Nguyen Thi Ngoc of the Economic Division of Sa Dec City informed that the area of flowers for the 2025 Lunar New Year market is about 100 hectares with various varieties. As of now, Sa Dec flower farmers have planted about 60 hectares, mainly marigolds. "This year, Sa Dec City farmers have reduced the number of traditional marigolds and increased the number of multi-colored Korean marigolds and other flowers to meet customer preferences and market demand," Ngoc informed.

To be ready for the upcoming Lunar New Year, My Phong Fresh Flower Cooperative (Tien Giang Province) has planted more than 700,000 pots of various flowers, including periwinkle, marigolds, ornamental peppers, oleanders, and petunias. Currently, gardeners are pruning branches, removing excess buds, and focusing on nutrition to ensure high-quality buds that bloom just in time for Tet.

This year, Tien Giang Province will grow and supply about 1.5 million flower pots of various kinds, mainly marigolds, carnations, cockscombs, pineapple lilies, red pineapple lilies, yellow apricot blossom trees, and other unique ornamental plants.

Similarly, in Vinh Long, more than 100 members of Phuoc Dinh Apricot Blossom Village Cooperative (Binh Hoa Phuoc Commune, Long Ho District) have started potting soil for apricot blossom trees, installing light-adjusting nets in the gardens, and meticulously shaping the trees to sell at high prices. Currently, the village has 2.5 hectares with about 550 old apricot blossom trees, 4,000 medium-sized ones, 25,000 small ones or bonsai, and 2,500 other ornamental trees.

This year's weather has not been favorable due to rain, storms, and unusual heat. Therefore, flower growers need to promptly grasp weather forecasts from functional agencies to adapt their production effectively.

By Ngoc Phuc, Thanh Nhon – Translated by Thanh Tam