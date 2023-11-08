Mekong Connect 2023: HCMC-Mekong Delta linkage in green economy direction

The Mekong Connect 2023 Forum broadens the scope of cooperation to foster the development of HCMC and the 13 provinces and city in the Mekong Delta.

On the morning of November 8, the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC, in partnership with the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products, convened a press conference to disseminate details about the Mekong Connect 2023 Forum, set to occur on November 15 and 16 at the HCMC Party Committee Hall, situated at 111 Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward in District 3.

Mekong Connect 2023 Forum adopts the theme " Connecting Supply Chains and Value Chains between HCMC and the Mekong Delta Towards a Sustainable and Green Economy" under the lead of the HCMC People's Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The forum broadens the scope of cooperation to foster the development of HCMC and the 13 provinces and city in the Mekong Delta, with the goal of becoming an annual public-private economic dialogue platform. It offers a venue for access, discussions, and proposals related to opportunities, challenges, and solutions that directly impact the regional economy. Presently, the global economic landscape has a profound influence on Vietnam. Among these influences, the trends of green transformation and sustainable development are shaping the market. Many Vietnamese businesses have been actively adjusting to align with these trends.

Before the commencement of the Mekong Connect 2023 Forum, the organizers arrange visits to environmentally friendly and sustainable production models and facilities. The forum will host a discussion session to create an environment for the business community of the green economy. Topics will include emerging markets like recycling and carbon credits, strategies to promote eco-conscious consumer trends in society, and green transformation among the business community.

Notably, the main forum will delve into the specific mechanisms for HCMC's development in connection with the Mekong Delta region related to the supply chain of goods and services. Moreover, there will be discussions on the challenges involved in implementing integrated planning for the Mekong Delta and proposals for supportive solutions, along with strategies to expand the market for Vietnamese products in the global economic landscape in 2024.

Moreover, the forum will include a discussion session on strategies to broaden the market for Vietnamese products within the 2024 global economic context and create market opportunities for plant-based food and beverage products, offering insights from both the Vietnamese and international markets.