Meet Thailand 2024 opens in Da Nang

The “Meet Thailand 2024” conference was opened in the central city of Da Nang on September 27.

Delegates at the "Meet Thailand 2024" in Da Nang on September 27, 2024 (Photo: VNA)

The “Meet Thailand 2024” conference opened in the central city of Da Nang on September 27 with the participation of over 300 delegates from central and local agencies, leading Thai organisations and corporations, and businesses from both countries.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of Vietnam, in collaboration with the Thai Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City and the municipal People’s Committee.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang emphasised that the event, along with recent similar events in Quang Tri and Lao Cai, is another step forward to implement the 2022-2027 Action Plan for the Vietnam-Thailand Enhanced Strategic Partnership and the “Three Connections” strategy (connecting supply chains of supporting industries, connecting grassroots economies, especially small and medium enterprises, and connecting sustainable development strategies).

She said as the two countries are working towards a bilateral trade target of US$25 billion in a balanced and sustainable manner, the conference provides a platform for businesses and localities from both countries to promote cooperation, expand trade and investment, and facilitate market access.

Thai Consul-General Wiraka Moodhitaporn highlighted that the conference offers a valuable opportunity to foster trade and investment cooperation, and connect supply chains to support not only local economies but also tourism linkage between Thailand and Vietnam.

She stated that the conference will help Thai businesses gain understanding about Vietnam’s policies and regulations, as well as the benefits of investing and collaborating for sustainable tourism development.

Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh expressed his hope that more Thai partners and businesses will explore investment and business opportunities in Da Nang.

The city authorities are committed to creating the most favourable conditions for foreign investors, including Thai enterprises, to operate efficiently and live peacefully in the locality, he said.

At the conference, policymakers and business delegates discussed and proposed strategic solutions to enhance involvement in supply chains and promote the production and consumption of goods, laying the groundwork for deeper cooperation between Thai and Vietnamese stakeholders.

Vietnamplus