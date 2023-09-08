Medical, educational sectors need to prevent diseases in back-to-school season

Many diseases have had a high risk of out-breaking during a back-to-school season since the beginning of September so the education sector needs to closely collaborate with the medical sector to proactively prevent the spread of diseases.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) has just said that during the passing week, the city confirmed 792 hand-foot-and-mouth infections, down 20.6 percent over the previous week and decreasing 60.5 percent over the average rate of the last four weeks. Districts of Binh Tan, Nha Be and Binh Chanh are the top localities having the highest number of infections.

The number of hand-foot-and-mouth infectious cases has decreased for five weeks in a row from the beginning of August; however, the infectious cases are likely to rise again because students start to go back to school.

Last week, Ho Chi Minh City also recorded 298 cases of dengue fever, decreasing 24.2 percent over the previous week and down 20.8 percent over the average rate of the last four weeks.

However, the city is amid the rainy season so localities should well prepare measures to prevent and control disease outbreaks.

District 1, District 8 and Nha Be District are among the top localities having the highest number of dengue fever infections.

At the current time, the city’s medical sector is maintaining the activities of monitoring prevention and control measures for hand-foot-and-mouth disease along with dengue fever.

According to the HCDC, the number of pink eye cases has surged recently. Amid the disease development, the municipal Department of Health sent an official letter to the HCMC Department of Education and Training to proactively strengthen the detection and guide students and their parents on the ways to detect and prevent the disease.