Master plan on healthcare network by 2050 approved

The Prime Minister on February 27 issued a Decision approving the Master Plan on the healthcare network for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

(Illustrative photo : SGGP)

The plan encompasses systems of healthcare facilities at regional, inter-provincial, and inter-sectoral levels catering to diverse needs, including medical examination and treatment, rehabilitation; medical, forensic, and forensic psychiatric examination, preventive and public health, testing and inspection of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, vaccines, medical biologicals, and equipment, vaccines; and population and reproductive health.

Key targets by 2025 include 33 hospital beds, 15 doctors, 3.4 pharmacists, and 25 nurses per 10,000 people.

By 2030, the plan aims to achieve 35 hospital beds, 19 doctors, 4 pharmacists, and 33 nurses per 10,000 people. The private sector will account for 15 percent of the total hospital beds.

Looking to 2050, the vision is to establish a number of modern healthcare facilities on par with international standards, develop the domestic pharmaceutical industry into a hub for high-value pharmaceutical production; achieve 45 hospital beds, 35 doctors, 4.5 pharmacists, and 90 nurses per 10,000 people, and 25 percent of the total hospital beds falling under the private management.

Vietnamplus