Health

Master plan on healthcare network by 2050 approved

The Prime Minister on February 27 issued a Decision approving the Master Plan on the healthcare network for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

1-9239-7761jpg-3060.jpg
(Illustrative photo : SGGP)

The plan encompasses systems of healthcare facilities at regional, inter-provincial, and inter-sectoral levels catering to diverse needs, including medical examination and treatment, rehabilitation; medical, forensic, and forensic psychiatric examination, preventive and public health, testing and inspection of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, vaccines, medical biologicals, and equipment, vaccines; and population and reproductive health.

Key targets by 2025 include 33 hospital beds, 15 doctors, 3.4 pharmacists, and 25 nurses per 10,000 people.

By 2030, the plan aims to achieve 35 hospital beds, 19 doctors, 4 pharmacists, and 33 nurses per 10,000 people. The private sector will account for 15 percent of the total hospital beds.

Looking to 2050, the vision is to establish a number of modern healthcare facilities on par with international standards, develop the domestic pharmaceutical industry into a hub for high-value pharmaceutical production; achieve 45 hospital beds, 35 doctors, 4.5 pharmacists, and 90 nurses per 10,000 people, and 25 percent of the total hospital beds falling under the private management.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Master Plan Healthcare Network reproductive health Hospital Beds High-Value Pharmaceutical Production

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn