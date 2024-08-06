Many children in Northern Vietnam infected with Covid-19

Many children under one year old in the Northern province of Hai Duong infected with Covid-19 have not received the Covid-19 vaccine, said Hai Duong Children’s Hospital.

The hospital said that all of these children were admitted to the hospital with high fever (38-39°C), runny nose, cough, irritability, and loss of appetite.

According to Hai Duong Children’s Hospital, over the past month, the number of children hospitalized for Covid-19 treatment has been consistently increasing. Currently, the Infectious Diseases Department of the hospital regularly treats 10-15 children with Covid-19 as inpatients.

Before being admitted to the hospital, most of these infants were given medication by their parents at home, but their condition did not improve. Many parents mistakenly thought their child had influenza A or B. It was only after testing at the hospital that Covid-19 was confirmed.

Dr. Nguyen Huu Vinh, Head of Planning and General Affairs at Hai Duong Children’s Hospital, emphasized that treating children infected with the Covid-19 virus at home without following proper protocols can lead to dangerous respiratory complications.

Therefore, he advised if a child shows any unusual health symptoms, parents should take them to see a doctor promptly for examination and treatment. Parents should also limit their children’s exposure to adults with symptoms of illness, avoid crowded places, and ensure a balanced diet to boost their immune system.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan