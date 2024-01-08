Science/technology

Majority of state organizations pay little attention to cyber security

In November 2023, the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) recorded nearly 72,000 information security vulnerabilities in information systems of state agencies.

Besides taking advantage of human resources weaknesses, the second most favorable attack method of cyber criminals into information systems in Vietnam is security vulnerability existing in platforms and software pieces that are installed on servers as well as those in self-developed websites of organizations.

However, according to the Authority of Information Security (under the Ministry of Information and Communications), despite receiving frequent warnings on those security vulnerabilities and system weaknesses, over 70 percent of state agencies do not pay proper attention to reviewing and patching them or updating software for safer operation.

Statistics from the Ministry of Information and Communications reveal that in 2023, about 12,850 cyber-attacks were detected, which is a rise of 5.3 percent compared to 2022. Corresponding warnings and patching instruction were delivered. The quantity of Vietnamese IP addresses included in botnets was about 456,700, a drop of 4.7 percent as opposed to 2022.

These worrying figures are rather alarming on the risk of information insecurity, considered the core in carrying out the national digital transformation process and developing a digital government, economy, and society.

By Tran Luu – Translated by Vien Hong

