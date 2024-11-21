Made-in-Vietnam Lotus Chat: Unique blend of features and challenges

Vietnam has recently introduced Lotus Chat, a domestically developed technology product. However, this app faces significant challenges in gaining a foothold in the highly competitive market.

Message apps on mobile devices are offering Internet users a convenient and quick way to connect to others (Photo: SGGP)



Internet users nowadays rarely rely on just one messaging app; instead, they often use multiple platforms simultaneously. Messenger is particularly popular as it comes pre-installed with Facebook accounts. Users can send messages, make voice or video calls, share images, files, and emojis. Additionally, the app allows for customization with themes and text effects.

Zalo, developed by VNG Corporation, has become a prominent over-the-top (OTT) service in Vietnam. It offers advantages such as fast messaging speeds, clear compressed audio quality, and the ability to send large files.

Telegram, another popular choice among Vietnamese users, provides fast messaging with client-server encryption for private conversations. WhatsApp, while well-known in Vietnam, is primarily used for business communications and international interactions rather than domestic messaging.

Statistics from the Vietnam Digital Communications Association reveal that the rapid growth of messaging apps is driven by the country's swift internet adoption. As of early 2024, Vietnam had 78.44 million internet users, 72.7 million of whom are using social media, representing 73.3 percent of the total population.

The emergence of Lotus Chat, a "Made in Vietnam" messaging app, offers users an additional option. It boasts a range of features, from basic to advanced, and features a minimalist interface, easy-to-use design, while promising high security, which is quite attractive.

Its anonymous chat feature is particularly appealing, and it allows users to share one account across multiple devices, a win against the famous Zalo competitor. Additionally, Lotus Chat enables users to create posts from selected conversation segments, offering various formats such as text, video, stickers, and links.

"As to messaging apps, the choice to use one daily means a key indicator of that app's success. I haven't seen anyone around me, including friends, family, or colleagues, using Lotus Chat," shared Uyen Thanh, HR Director of a pharmaceutical company in HCMC.

Meanwhile, General Director Nguyen The Tan of VCCorp estimates that Lotus Chat has around 200,000 users and the developers aim to reach 15 million users within the next three years.

Messaging apps have deeply integrated into the lives of Vietnamese internet users. According to the Connected Consumer Report for Quarter 1 of 2024, Zalo remains the most popular messaging platform in Vietnam with an 82-percent usage rate, surpassing Facebook's 61 percent. This poses significant challenges for Lotus Chat.

The deputy director of a technology company in Hanoi shared, "Developing and launching an app is not difficult. The challenge lies in attracting users to that new app, which requires a long-term strategy. Additionally, users need time to familiarize themselves with a new messaging app and discover its benefits. This process requires significant investment from app developers."

Therefore, while Lotus Chat may initially attract users due to its "Made in Vietnam" status, it must build a large user community and highlight its unique features compared to its competitors to establish itself in the market.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam