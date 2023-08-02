Made-in-Vietnam ASF vaccines to be exported to Philippines, Indonesia

Vietnam will export 2 million doses of vaccines against African swine fever (ASF) to the Philippines and Indonesia between August and October this year.

According to Nguyen Van Long, Director of the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), previously, the Philippines imported 300,000 doses of the vaccines, Long said.

The Vietnamese ASF vaccine producers are collaborating with local authorities to deploy vaccination campaigns for pig herds, he said, adding that households, farms, and businesses have been using the ASF vaccines for their pigs.

According to Long, the export of the made-in-Vietnam ASF vaccines to many countries with good feedback will help Vietnam expand its export markets for this product.

After the administration of 600,000 doses of ASF vaccines on pigs in over 40 provinces and cities nationwide under the supervision of the Department of Animal Health showed positive outcomes, the MARD has allowed the use of the vaccines on a larger scale in many localities.

Enterprises must proactively monitor and take responsibility for the quality of the vaccines they supply to the market, Long said.

In response to requests from some countries, Vietnam has provided support for and sent experts to those countries to collaborate in organising vaccination campaigns.

The NAVET-ASFVAC vaccine, produced by NAVETCO Central Veterinary Medicine Joint Stock Company, has been administered to pigs in the Dominican Republic, yielding positive results. The Dominican side appreciated the support from the MARD as well as Vietnamese specialised units and enterprises, expressing the desire to continue receiving assistance and then purchase the vaccines for use in the country.

Meanwhile, the AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine, made by AVAC Vietnam JSC, has been administered to pig herds and carefully evaluated in the Philippines. The authorities of the Southeast Asian nation have confirmed that this vaccine is safe and effective, with 100% of the vaccinated pigs developing an anti-body immune response.

Vietnam has become the first country to successfully develop and produce two vaccines against ASF, a disease that first appeared in Africa in 1921 with a mortality rate of up to 100%.