Long Thanh Airport projected to accelerate socioeconomic development in Dong Nai

Being located in the center of the Southeast region, Dong Nai Province is expected to see strong socio-economic development with Long Thanh International Airport to come into operation in 2026.

Accordingly, Dong Nai Province, home to Vietnam's first industrial park-Bien Hoa 1 Industrial Park and the most industrial parks in the country, have many advantages to lure large-scale investment projects both outside and inside the country.

A hitch from planning

Dong Nai Province adjacent to Ho Chi Minh City belongs to the Southern Key Economic Zone, connecting the Southeastern region with the South Central Coast and Central Highlands. The locality’s prime position brings significant advantages for industrial, trade and logistics development, especially the areas near the Long Thanh International Airport and expressways of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh – Dau Giay and Ring Road No.3 – Ho Chi Minh City being under construction.

Following the development plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, Dong Nai Province strives to become a civilized and modern province by 2030, progressing towards a centrally-run city by 2050.

During this period, a modern transportation network will be likely to be formed, driving the province to become a high-tech industrial hub and a leading trade center in Vietnam in association with green growth to ensure sustainable development.

The provincial leaders have outlined five breakthrough tasks, comprising effective utilization of Long Thanh International Airport and Bien Hoa dual-use airport, improvement of transportation, urban, healthcare and education infrastructure; development of green industrial parks, establishment of innovation centers and strong investment in green urban and tourism services.

Vice Chairwoman of KN Holdings Group Le Nu Thuy Duong emphasized that the unit is focusing on investment in Dong Nai Province’s industrial park projects, high-tech agriculture and service urban areas. The goal is to develop new-generation industrial parks towards creating green industrial parks, optimizing the use of clean energy and applying smart technology in industrial park management and operation.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Dinh Thien, former Head of the Vietnam Institute of Economics, Long Thanh International Airport will be an important hitch helping Dong Nai Province leverage its potential advantages and achieve breakthrough development. The Dong Nai Provincial planning project for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, was built based on the "Connectivity - Integration - Takeoff" principle, aiming to make Dong Nai a civilized, modern locality with high economic and social development.

Prioritization of green industrial parks

Dong Nai Province is implementing its carbon reduction plan to 2030, with a vision to 2050, aiming to reduce emissions by 20 percent in 2030, 45 percent in 2035 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 in accordance with the Government’s commitment.

Therefore, the Dong Nai Provincial Department of Transport is executing a green energy transition program and reducing carbon and methane emissions. These efforts aim to develop a green transportation system and transition to green vehicles and infrastructure, rest stops and charging stations.

Besides, the Dong Nai Provincial Department of Planning and Investment has announced 36 priority investment projects in the 2021-2030 provincial plan, with a vision to 2050, across five sectors including industry, services, urban development, transportation infrastructure, culture and society.

Additionally, Dong Nai Province prioritizes to call for investments in at least three green industrial parks meeting net zero standards and three high-tech zones, comprising the 497-hectare high-tech park in Cam My District, a 100-hectare Concentrated Information Technology Park in Long Thanh District and a 300-hectare innovation park in Long Thanh District.

Foreign investors from Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States are interested in high-tech, services and smart urban projects.

In September 2024, Dong Nai Province approved 17 significant investment projects totaling US$6 billion, including major projects like Hiep Hoa Commercial Center in Bien Hoa City, a social housing apartment complex in Long Binh Tan Ward in Bien Hoa City, Long Duc 3 Industrial Park in Long Thanh District and Phuoc An social housing apartment complex in Nhon Trach District.

Vice Chairman of VPIC Group Peter Wu shared that the company is interested in new green industrial park projects meeting net zero standards, reflecting their focus on green energy and minimizing environmental impact.

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province Vo Tan Duc, the locality is focusing on developing the industrial sector, striving to become a modern industrial hub of the country, developing urban tourism services, especially supporting industrial and high-efficiency sustainable agriculture services, taking advantage of Long Thanh International Airport as a catalyst to develop a regional airport city, advancing digital, green and circular economies, contributing to the set target of net zero by 2050.

