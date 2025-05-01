Business

Long An Province opens Socio-Economic Achievement Exhibition Fair 2025

The People's Committee of Long An Province has officially opened the 2025 Economic-Social Achievements Exhibition Fair, showcasing national defense and security, commerce, food, and OCOP products from Long An Province.

The fair has taken place at Tan An City Park, Long An Province.

This event is part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South, the Reunification of the Country (April 30, 1975- April 30, 2025), and the 50th anniversary of Long An Province's development.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Thanh, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Long An Province, stated that the fair will run from April 26 to May 4, with 200 booths showcasing various products.

The fair serves as an opportunity to introduce and promote the image and distinctive cultural values, as well as the socio-economic development achievements of Long An Province; connect the consumption of OCOP products, local specialties and outstanding rural industrial products from Long An Province to residents and visitors inside and outside the locality.

The fair also creates an opportunity for organizations, businesses and investors inside and outside the province to seek partners, and expand their production scales and markets.

Additionally, it supports businesses in promoting their brand and distinctive products, enhancing their competitiveness; encouraging the development of domestic trade and supporting the campaign "Vietnamese people prioritize using Vietnamese goods."

At the same time, it fosters a festive atmosphere, serving the public's shopping and entertainment needs.

By Kien Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

