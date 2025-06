The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (Photo: Xinhua)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from June 11 – 12.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese State President Luong Cuong, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnamplus