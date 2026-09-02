Leaders of countries send congratulations on Vietnam’s National Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026), leaders of many countries have sent congratulatory messages to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, PM Le Minh Hung, and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The flag-raising ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi on September 2. (Photo: VNA)

Laos: General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and Acting President of the National Assembly (NA) Sounthone Xayachak expressed their joy and pride at Vietnam’s major and comprehensive achievements over the past 81 years, particularly during the four decades of Doi Moi (renewal).

The congratulatory messages affirmed that the Party, State and people of Laos will continue to work closely with their Vietnamese counterparts to safeguard and further nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, two States and peoples of Vietnam and Laos.

China: General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji congratulated Vietnam on its achievements, commending the country’s socio-economic development and increasingly elevated international standing.

They expressed their belief that, under the steadfast leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, headed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, the Vietnamese people will successfully accomplish the goals and tasks set by the 14th National Party Congress and make strong progress toward the two centenary goals marking the anniversaries of the founding of the Party and the establishment of the country.

China’s top leaders reaffirmed that Vietnam is a priority direction in China’s neighborhood diplomacy and said China stands ready to work with Vietnam to further promote traditional friendship, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and advance the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in an increasingly substantive and in-depth manner. Such efforts, they said, will bring tangible benefits to the peoples of the two countries and make greater contributions to the cause of peace and progress for humanity.

Cambodia: King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, President of the Senate Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the National Assembly Samdech Moha Roatsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary, and Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet spoke highly of the great achievements that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam have made across all fields.

They affirmed that Cambodia always attaches importance to the “good-neighborly relations, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” that the two countries have firmly built on the foundation of political trust and mutual respect, assistance, and support for their shared interests.

Cambodian leaders affirmed their commitment to continuing close cooperation with their Vietnamese counterparts to further deepen bilateral relations and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Russia: President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin extended their warmest congratulations to the leaders and people of Vietnam, affirming that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia is developing positively.

In a spirit of friendship and mutual respect, the two countries will continue to advance a wide range of bilateral initiatives and areas of cooperation while closely coordinating on regional and international issues in ways that serve the interests of the peoples of both countries.

On the occasion, Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the United Russia Party, sent a congratulatory letter to the Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

North Korea: General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un and Premier of the Cabinet Pak Thae Song extended their congratulations, expressing their belief that the traditional friendship between the two countries will continue to develop extensively in the spirit of agreements reached by their senior leaders. They also wished the Party, Government and people of Vietnam continued and even greater achievements in the years ahead.

Mongolia: President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral and Chairman of the State Great Hural Sandag Byambatsogt warmly congratulated Vietnam on the outstanding achievements made by its people. They affirmed their commitment to working with Vietnam to realize agreements reached by the two countries’ senior leaders while continuing to develop and further consolidate the Mongolia-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership in the new stage of development.

United States: In his congratulatory message, President Donald Trump hailed Vietnam’s independence, stressing that it is a testament to the strength and resilience of the Vietnamese people and a legacy that inspires friendship between the two nations.

Speaking highly of the progress made within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, President Donald Trump affirmed that the United States attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam, as well as to the two countries’ shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The United States highly values Vietnam’s growing global leadership role as a founding member of the Board of Peace and expressed its desire for the two sides to build on the progress achieved and work together for shared prosperity and security.

Japan: Emperor Naruhito of Japan extended his warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, wishing him continued happiness and the Vietnamese people prosperity.

France: President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that France and Vietnam, as well as the European Union and ASEAN, share a commitment to multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes. Alongside efforts to maintain international peace and security, the parties should also stand ready to work for global interests, with the protection of the climate, biodiversity, and oceans continuing to be a priority in order to preserve these common assets for future generations.

United Kingdom: King Charles III stressed that this year’s National Day provides a valuable opportunity to reflect on the enduring friendship between the two countries. He expressed his appreciation for the close bilateral ties and his commitment to continuing to contribute to the development of increasingly close and strong cooperation in the years ahead.

On the occasion, the foreign ministers of Laos, China, Cambodia, Russia, North Korea, Mongolia, and France also sent congratulatory letters and messages to Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh