Ho Chi Minh City students paint about Vietnam-Cuba friendship

On August 24, a children's painting contest themed “Fidel Castro – A Great Friend of the Vietnamese People” was held at Phan Chu Trinh Primary, Secondary and High School in Di An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Associate Professor and PhD Truong Thi Hien, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The contest marked the 100th birth anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro (August 13, 1926– 2026).

The contest was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, the Consulate General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City and Phan Chu Trinh Primary, Secondary, and High School.

In her opening remarks, Associate Professor and PhD Truong Thi Hien, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, emphasized that leader Fidel Castro was a historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, as well as a great friend and a loyal, steadfast comrade of the Vietnamese people. The contest not only provided a platform for students to showcase their artistic talents but also enabled them to learn about the life and career of leader Fidel Castro and the special friendship between the Vietnamese and Cuban peoples.

Delegates encourage the students participating in the contest. (Photo: SGGP)

The principal of Phan Chu Trinh Primary, Secondary, and High School, Dang Thi Ngoc Bich, described the contest as a “special lesson,” allowing students to explore history through colors, images, imagination, and emotions. Education, she said, is not merely about imparting knowledge but also about shaping character, gratitude, a sense of responsibility toward the community, a love of peace, and appreciation for friendship among nations.

Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque, Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City, thanked the organizers for holding the contest and highlighted the affection that younger generations hold for President Ho Chi Minh and leader Fidel Castro. He encouraged the children to continue preserving the sentiments, values, and spiritual legacy left by the two leaders through their paintings.

The contest brought together 43 talented young artists from three school levels in schools across Binh Trung Ward and Di An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Students focus on completing their paintings. (Photo: SGGP)

Cuban Consul General Mauricio Alejandro Martínez Duque presents certificates of participation to the students. (Photo: SGGP)

Cuban Consul General Mauricio Alejandro Martínez Duque presents commemorative gifts to delegates. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh