Front leader extends condolences to China over severe Tibet landslide

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai has sent a message of condolences over a landslide in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region that caused serious loss of life and property.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai has sent a message of condolences to Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), over a landslide in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region that caused serious loss of life and property.

The landslide occurred in the Gyirong border gate in Gyirong county, Shigatse city, on August 26.

Rescue workers operate at a site devastated by flash floods and landslides in Tibet Autonomous Region, China, on Saturday. XINHUA/VNA Photo

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai, who is also Member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, extended her sincere regards and deepest condolences to Mr. Wang Huning, the CPPCC National Committee, families of victims, and people in affected areas.

She expressed the Vietnamese people’s deep sympathy for the difficulties and losses suffered by the Chinese people, stressing the longstanding close friendship between the two countries, which are “comrades and brothers,” as well as the traditional cooperation between the VFF and the CPPCC.

She expressed her belief that under the sound leadership of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, together with the timely and effective direction of the Chinese government, the solidarity of the Chinese people, and efforts of the CPPCC National Committee, residents in the disaster-hit areas will soon overcome difficulties, address consequences, restore their livelihoods and gradually resume production.

VNA