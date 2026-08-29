“Fidel Castro Bamboo Garden” inaugurated in Cu Chi

The “Fidel Castro Bamboo Garden” was inaugurated at the Cu Chi Tunnels, planting 100 bamboo trees to honor the Cuban leader and celebrate the enduring friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba.

Delegates attend the inauguration ceremony of the “Fidel Castro Bamboo Garden.” (Photo: SGGP)

On August 29, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, in coordination with the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site, launched a campaign to plant 100 bamboo trees and inaugurated the “Fidel Castro Bamboo Garden” to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro (August 13, 1926–August 13, 2026).

At the ceremony, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Truong Thi Hien, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, said the planting of 100 bamboo trees was intended to commemorate and pay tribute to Cuban leader Fidel Castro, a great and close friend of the Vietnamese people.

According to Ms. Truong Thi Hien, bamboo was chosen because it is a familiar and iconic symbol of the vitality, resilience, and solidarity of the Vietnamese people. The “Fidel Castro Bamboo Garden” was established in Cu Chi, a land closely associated with Vietnam’s struggle for national independence, adding another landmark to the friendship between the Vietnamese and Cuban peoples.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Truong Thi Hien, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Mauricio Alejandro Martínez Duque speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Mauricio Alejandro Martínez Duque expressed his appreciation to the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, local agencies and organizations, and those who had studied or worked in Cuba for their contributions to the project.

The Cuban Consul General highlighted the significance of the Cu Chi Tunnels as a symbol of the Vietnamese people’s determination, fighting spirit, and ingenuity during the war.

Delegates plant bamboo trees. (Photo: SGGP)

Recalling President Fidel Castro’s visit to Cu Chi in December 1995, the Cuban Consul General emphasized the historical significance of the visit and Fidel Castro’s special affection for Vietnam. He affirmed that the 100 bamboo trees planted on the occasion would become a symbol of continuity and the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Cuba.

Earlier, the delegates paid tribute at Ben Duoc Temple, offered incense, and observed a minute of silence in remembrance of fallen heroes and martyrs.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh