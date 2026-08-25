Ho Chi Minh City, Australia look to deepen development, cooperation

The 2026 Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute Forum (AVPI Forum) takes place in Ho Chi Minh City on August 25, focusing on how Australia-Vietnam trade and investment can support Vietnam’s rapid growth agenda.

Delegates attend a discussion session at the AVPI Forum. Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu

The event was organized by the Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI) in coordination with the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam and the Australia Alumni Business Network.

In his welcoming remarks, Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Committee member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said the AVPI Forum would help turn the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Australia into stronger trade and investment ties and new drivers of growth for both sides.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha delivers welcoming remarks at the AVPI Forum. Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu

According to Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, the forum provided an appropriate platform for the two countries to review cooperation outcomes while identifying areas that should be promoted to generate greater value in the coming period.

He also highlighted the Urban Development Law, which was passed by the National Assembly on August 24, saying it would create a stable, breakthrough and practical legal framework for the development of major cities, including Ho Chi Minh City.

He expressed his hope that the law would open up new opportunities for development and cooperation between the city and Australia.

Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Kate Wallace speaks at the AVPI Forum. Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu

Speaking at the forum, Kate Wallace, Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, highlighted several impressions of Vietnam since she returned to take up her post in May 2026. She had previously served as acting Deputy Head of Mission at the Australian Embassy in Hanoi.

First, Vietnam has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia, recording growth of more than 8 percent in 2025.

Second, Vietnam is shifting toward an innovation-driven growth model. Third, the country has a favorable investment environment, with the Vietnamese Government implementing policies to attract foreign capital and move Vietnam’s investment climate into the ASEAN top three.

Ms. Kate Wallace reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to being a reliable, long-term economic partner of Vietnam, calling on participants to pursue new partnerships, exchange bold ideas and strengthen trust as a basis for action.

At the AVPI Forum, delegates from both countries discussed measures to strengthen cooperation, investment and trade in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership and agreements reached by the two countries’ senior leaders.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong