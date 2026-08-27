International

Vietnam sends condolences to China, Nepal over natural disasters

Vietnamese leaders have extended their condolences to their Chinese and Nepalese counterparts following flash floods and landslides in border areas between China and Nepal on August 26, which caused heavy loss of life and property.

322a7593-2800-4a6d-8726-9d01a35528e7.png
Area devastated by flash floods carrying mud and debris in Rasuwa district, Nepal on August 26 (Photo: ANI/VNA)

Vietnamese leaders have extended their condolences to their Chinese and Nepalese counterparts following flash floods and landslides in border areas between China and Nepal on August 26, which caused heavy loss of life and property.

On August 27, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu sent messages of condolences to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji, and member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the CPC Central Committee’s Office Cai Qi.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai cabled a message of condolences to Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning.

General Secretary and President To Lam also extended his condolences to Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and NA President Tran Thanh Man sent their messages of condolences to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal Dol Prasad Aryal, respectively.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also cabled his messages of condolences to Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and Nepalese Minister of Foreign Affairs Shishir Khanal.

VNA

Tags

natural disasters flash floods landslides in border areas between China and Nepal

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn