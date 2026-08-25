Thai naval vessel makes goodwill visit to Ho Chi Minh City

The visit aims to strengthen mutual trust between the Vietnamese and Thai ministries of national defence in general, as well as between the Vietnam People’s Navy and the Royal Thai Navy in particular.

The Royal Thai Navy’s H.T.M.S. Naresuan (FFG 421), led by Rear Admiral Borworn Phromkaewngam, Deputy Director of the Royal Thai Naval Academy, docked at Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi International Port in Ho Chi Minh City on August 25, beginning a goodwill visit to the city from August 25 to 29.

H.T.M.S. Naresuan (FFG 421) of the Royal Thai Navy at Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi International Port in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Vietnam People’s Navy)

Attending the welcoming ceremony were Colonel Pham Tien Dung, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2; representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, the Department of Foreign Relations, the Department of Military Security Protection, and the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command. Thai Consul General in the city Wiraka Moodhitaporn also attended the event.

During their stay, the commander and crew of H.T.M.S. Naresuan (FFG 421) will pay courtesy calls on municipal leaders, the Military Region 7 Command and the Naval Region 2 Command. They will also participate in cultural and sporting exchanges with Vietnamese naval officers and soldiers, and visit several historical and cultural sites in the city.

The visit aims to strengthen mutual trust between the Vietnamese and Thai ministries of national defence in general, as well as between the Vietnam People’s Navy and the Royal Thai Navy in particular. It is also a practical activity marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations (1976–2026).

H.T.M.S. Naresuan (FFG 421) is a guided-missile frigate of the Royal Thai Navy that entered service in 1995. The vessel is 120.5 metres long and 13.7 metres wide, with a full-load displacement of 2,985 tonnes. It has a maximum speed of 32 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Earlier this year, the Royal Thai Navy’s H.T.M.S. Prachuap Khiri Khan also paid a six-day goodwill visit to Ho Chi Minh City from May 18.

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