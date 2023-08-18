Largest tech conference, expo in 2023 to kick off

The NEAR APAC 2023 Technology Conference and Exhibition will officially take place at Thiskyhall Sala Convention Center in Sala Urban Area in Thu Duc City in two days, September 9 to 10.

More than 100 international speakers, 100 international speakers plus representatives of the world's 50 leading investment funds in the field of technology and over 8,000 attendees will gather at the event.

The trend of digital transformation is taking place strongly around the world in recent years and Web3 is a technology trend that makes the digital transformation process more optimal and efficient. Moreover, Web3 is changing the way people interact and work with data and revolutionize many fields.

The exhibition, co-organized by GFI, VBI, and NEAR Foundation, with the theme "Unlimited Future" is an important event to promote the potential of Vietnamese technology companies and promote high-quality human resources with the aim to create conditions for companies and individuals to connect and cooperate with leading international businesses and investment funds.

The series of events will have many activities such as Hackathon & Coding Challenge for programmers and students with a prize of more than VND 2.5 billion (US$ 105,320), an employment festival in which hundreds of technology enterprises will give graduates job interviews or the 1:1 pitching program that Vietnamese start-ups can pitch their startup businesses to more than 50 international investment funds, and Exhibition of High-Tech.

In addition, there will also be a seminar named ‘Unlimited Future’ where leading experts and leading international investment funds will analyze technology trends, investment trends as well as specific solutions for traditional businesses to improve business performance when applying technology solutions.

Representatives from unicorn companies in the field of technology will talk about skills in programming, raising capital and starting a business. Additionally, visitors can participate in a lucky draw to receive many super products of Apple in the two-day event or experience many food stalls and enjoy free Heineken beer.