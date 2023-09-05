Laos – Vietnam railway set to operate in 2028

The Laos-Vietnam railway is expected to be completed and put into service in 2028, according to Lao media.

Before construction, the Petroleum Trading Lao Public Company (PTL), Yooshin Engineering Corporation, and Korea National Railway will conduct a detailed design study for the railway.

A cooperation agreement on the project was signed in Vientiane last week by President of Petroleum Trading Lao Public (PTL) Company Chanthone Sitthixay, President of Yooshin Engineering Corporation Chon Kyung-soon, and Executive Director of Korea National Railway Park Jin-Hyun.

Upon completion, the Laos-Vietnam Railway will make contributions to the development of a modern and standardized transport infrastructure system, while reducing transport costs so as to promote Laos’ socio-economic development.

The project will strengthen Laos’ connectivity as a transport and trade hub within ASEAN and beyond. It is envisaged to support the Lao government’s vision and the country’s development strategy of transforming Laos from a landlocked country into a land-linked country.

The Laos-Vietnam Railway is a part of the Laos Logistics Link Project, which includes a number of sub-projects such as the Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park, the Laos-Vietnam Railway, Vung Ang Seaport, and the Boualapha Coal Fired Power Plant.

The high-speed electrified railway project will be built over a distance of some 500 kilometers, including some 312 kilometers linking Vientiane and Khammouane province’s Thakhek district, and a 139-kilometre route connecting Thakhek district with the Laos- Vietnam border. The total investment for the project is estimated at US$5.5 billion.