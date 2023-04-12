Lao Embassy in Vietnam celebrates traditional New Year

The Embassy of Laos in Vietnam hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on April 11 evening to celebrate the Lao traditional New Year festival Bunpimay.

Present at the event were Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai; Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man; member of the CPV Central Committee and Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan; member of the CPV Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, among others.

In his remarks, on behalf of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders and the Vietnamese people, Man extended the New Year greetings to the Party, State and people of Laos. He stressed that the Vietnam-Laos ties, cultivated by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane as well as generations of leaders and people of the two nations, have become an exemplary, faithful, and pure relationship – which are rare in the history of international relations, and an invaluable common asset of the two nations.

Despite complicated developments in the world and regional situation, the special friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos have constantly been developing in all spheres from politics and diplomacy to the economy, security, defence and border cooperation, and people-to-people exchange, bringing about many practical benefits to the two countries' people, he said.

The NA Vice Chairman took this occasion to congratulate Laos on its significant achievements obtained under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party. The Party and State of Vietnam have pursued a consistent policy of always giving the highest priority to constantly strengthening and cultivating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, which was proved by President Vo Van Thuong's selection of Laos as the first country to pay an official visit from April 10-11 after taking office, Man said. He wished Laos will reap further successes in its causes of national construction, development and protection.

Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet HoungBoungnuang said this year’s Bounpimay festival falls between April 14 and 16 and is the first of its kind to be organised after more than threes years affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sengphet said the Vietnam-Laos relationship has been constantly fostered towards effectiveness and practical outcomes.

The diplomat went on to express his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the Vietnamese people will make further progress in the cause of national construction, defence and development, and achieve the set target of becoming an upper middle-income country by 2030 and a high income nation by 2045.