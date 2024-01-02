Lao Cai Border Gate bustles with export-import activities on first day of 2024

The Kim Thanh International Border Gate in Lao Cai City was recorded bustle atmosphere of export and import activities at the beginning of the New Year.

The Customs Department of Lao Cai Province said that the customs clearance procedures at the border gate were rapidly performed right after 30 minutes of opening the border gate which was different from process in the same period of the last years.

During the first hour of opening the border gate, more than 30 vehicles carrying products of durian, banana, dragon fruit, exported dried cassava slices, strawberry and imported tangerine completed 18 declaration forms.

It was estimated that a total import-export turnover value would cost nearly US$500,000 on January 1.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong