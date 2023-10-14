Lam Dong sounds alarm about dengue development

The health sector in the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong sounded the alarm about the dengue development as the disease claimed a life.

The Department of Health of Lam Dong Province yesterday said that from the beginning of 2023 until now, the province has recorded 3,496 cases of dengue fever, an increase of 180 cases compared to the same period in 2022. Some localities such as Di Linh, Duc Trong, Bao Lam, and Don Duong have a number of cases of dengue fever. For instance, Di Linh District sees 1,080 dengue cases, an increase of 501 cases compared to the same period in 2022 while Duc Trong District 793 cases, Bao Lam District 464 cases and Don Duong District 308 cases. Notably, among these, one person in Di Linh District succumbed to the disease.

In response to the above developments, the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee directed medical centers in the province to assess the dengue epidemic situation in the area and deploy proactive measures to prevent and thoroughly handle outbreaks.

At the same time, the health sector must closely monitor high-risk groups including the elderly, young children, and pregnant women while preparing supplies and drugs to minimize deaths due to dengue fever.