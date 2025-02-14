Key insights emerge from Vietnam’s innovation policy conference

The Ministry of Science and Technology yesterday convene the conference “Collecting opinions on the draft decree stipulating a number of details for innovation and innovative startup”.

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Anh Thy of the Da Nang City People’s Committee and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh are presiding over the conference

The conference yielded a wealth of practical suggestions and perspectives, contributing to the ongoing process of refining and systematizing the legal framework governing innovation and innovative startup.

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Anh Thy of the Da Nang City People’s Committee emphasized the city’s sustained commitment to developing a robust ecosystem of innovation and innovative startup through progressive mechanisms and policies. This includes the ongoing growth of support organizations, incubators, venture capital funds, angel investors, and the broader innovative startup community.

Da Nang City has specifically championed policies aimed at fostering scientific and technological advancements and innovative startups

personal and corporate income tax exemptions for innovative startup ventures and capital contributions;

support programs for innovative startup projects;

controlled experimentation policies for emerging technologies;

regulations governing investment, management, and utilization of scientific and technological infrastructure assets dedicated to innovative startups.

Participants in the conference are sharing their viewpoints

Furthermore, Da Nang City is committed to developing, refining, and effectively implementing innovation and innovative startup policies, contributing to the advancement of the national innovative startup ecosystem. The city is also prepared to pilot innovative policies and solutions in science, technology, and innovation, serving as a testbed for national-level implementation.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh stressed that realizing the full potential of innovation and innovative startup as drivers of economic growth, productivity, quality, efficiency, and competitiveness requires further refinement of Party directives and National Assembly resolutions.

He also emphasized the need for a clear distinction between innovation and science-technology in general.

Crucially, he highlighted the importance of clearly defining existing innovation and innovative startup stakeholders, harmonizing disparate regulations within existing legal documents, and incorporating emerging stakeholders within the innovation and innovative startup landscape.

This will facilitate the implementation of appropriate management strategies, accelerate the translation of knowledge and technology into tangible value, and ensure that innovation and innovative startup fulfill their pivotal role in socio-economic development.

By Pham Nga – Translated by Thanh Tam