Japanese-standard maternity dental clinic opens in HCMC

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the clinic specialises in providing advanced dental care for expectant mothers while also addressing future oral health concerns for unborn children.

Masuo Ono, Consul General of Japan in HCMC, speaks at the inauguration ceremony of the clinic (Photo: VNA)

A Japanese-standard maternity dental clinic was inaugurated on March 26 at Tu Du Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the clinic specialises in providing advanced dental care for expectant mothers while also addressing future oral health concerns for unborn children. It is operated by highly trained doctors from Tu Du Hospital in collaboration with specialists from the city’s Odonto-Stomatology Hospital, adhering to Japan’s rigorous medical standards.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health, emphasised that the clinic is a testament to the strong and effective partnership between HCMC and Japan's Nagoya city. Its establishment marks a significant milestone in the deepening friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, particularly in the healthcare sector, he noted.

Tu Du Hospital is the leading obstetrics and gynecology hospital in the metropolis as well as the southern region, handling over 300,000 prenatal check-ups and births annually. The launch of this maternity dental clinic reflects the hospital’s ongoing efforts to enhance and expand healthcare services, particularly in oral health care for pregnant women, Chau stated.

Masuo Ono, Consul General of Japan in HCMC, highlighted that the clinic’s establishment is clear evidence of the effectiveness of the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, particularly in healthcare and public health services. The clinic aims to provide comprehensive dental care for expectant mothers, helping to prevent oral infections and working towards the goal of a "cavity-free generation" for Vietnamese children, he added.

