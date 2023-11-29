Japanese press highlights Vietnamese President’s official visit

Newspapers in Japan on November 28 ran articles on Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit, in which they spotlighted the two countries’ upgrade of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

In its article, the Japan Times wrote that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Thuong agreed to elevate the relationship to a “comprehensive strategic partnership”. The move makes Japan one of Vietnam's top-tier partners, along with the US, China, Russia, the Republic of Korea, and India.

It also cited Thuong as saying that the upgraded ties opened a “new chapter” in bilateral relations as the two countries become “even more closely aligned” and contribute to regional peace and stability.In their joint statement, the two sides vowed to ramp up cooperation to “new heights” and further expand it to “new fronts”, including in the fields of economic security, energy, digital transformation, people-to-people exchanges and regional security, the article wrote.

The Japan News stressed in its article that many countries are approaching Vietnam - which is engaging in “omnidirectional diplomacy” - and Japan is keen to catch up. Meanwhile, the Jiji Press spotlighted the reception for Thuong and his wife by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

The Emperor expressed his hope that the Vietnamese leader's visit to Japan will help further the longstanding relationship between the two countries, wrote the article.

The Chunichi Shimbun ran an article on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.