Japan-VN Parliamentary Alliance reaffirms commitment to bilateral cooperation

The presence of many alliance members from different parties in the Japanese parliament demonstrates the country’s deep respect for and dedication to enhancing ties with Vietnam, said Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko.

Officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and a delegation from the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan hosted a meeting on April 22 with a delegation from the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, led by its newly elected Chairwoman Obuchi Yuko, aiming to help deepen cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

Congratulating Obuchi on her recent election as Chairwoman of the alliance, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu appreciated the consistent efforts by alliance members over the years in promoting bilateral relations across various fields.

He voiced his hope that the alliance members, regardless of their positions, will continue to actively strengthen bilateral all-round cooperation—especially as the two countries have elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

Hieu also extended an invitation from Vietnamese leaders to Obuchi to lead a delegation to visit Vietnam this year so as to advance collaboration in all areas, particularly science - technology and human resources development—two of the pillars of bilateral cooperation in the new period as identified by the countries’ leaders.

For her part, Obuchi reaffirmed her commitment to continuing the tradition of promoting close ties with Vietnam—a legacy inherited from her predecessors, including her father – late Prime Minister and former Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Keizo, who visited Vietnam in 1998 to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

She praised the robust development of Vietnam-Japan relations in recent years, spanning politics, diplomacy, defence and security, economy, science and technology, education, cultural exchange, people-to-people ties, and local-level cooperation.

The presence of many alliance members from different parties in the Japanese parliament demonstrates the country’s deep respect for and dedication to enhancing ties with Vietnam, she noted.

Obuchi also acknowledged the important contributions by the 600,000-strong Vietnamese community in Japan to the host country’s socio-economic development, expressing her hope for leading a delegation of the alliance on a visit to Vietnam in the near future.

On this occasion, Ambassador Hieu and alliance members also discussed specific measures to further strengthen the two countries' cooperation.

