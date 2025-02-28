Japan funds two medical projects

Japan commits grant funding to two medical development projects in two provinces in the Mekong Delta.

Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo and representatives of Ca Mau General Hospital attend the signing ceremony.

A signing ceremony for a US$128,916 aid contract, under the Japanese Government's Grassroots Grant Aid Program (GGP), was held today at the Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City.

The grants will support two projects; one is for purchase of a bronchoscopy system for Ca Mau General Hospital with the total funding of $68,437 and the other will provide traditional medicine and rehabilitation equipment for Dong Hai District Medical Center in Bac Lieu Province with the total value of $60,479.

At the signing ceremony, Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo emphasized Japan’s commitment to collaborating with Vietnam on both large-scale infrastructure projects, such as metro systems and highways, and grassroots initiatives. As Vietnam’s largest aid provider, Japan not only supports major developments but also prioritizes small-scale, community-focused projects that offer direct humanitarian benefits.

Consul General Ono Masuo encouraged local authorities to reach out to the Consulate General for support on projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents.

By Thanh Hang – Translated By Anh Quan