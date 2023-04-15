Int'l experts exchange experience on surgery in HCMC

Twenty-six leading experts in surgery around the world gathered at the 20th Conference on Science and Technology being held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 14-15 by Binh Dan Hospital.

Twenty-six leading experts in surgery from countries around the world such as the US, UK, Germany, Belgium, Japan, and the Republic of Korea gathered at the 20th Conference on Science and Technology being held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 14-15 by Binh Dan Hospital.

Addressing the opening session, Associate Professor, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of HCMC, highlighted that as a leading hospital in terms of surgery of the city and neighboring provinces, Binh Dan Hospital had applied many advances in treatment relating to surgery.

The conference showed that the development orientation of the institute-school model is becoming more popular with the presence of many professors and surgeons from many medical universities around the world, he said, adding that this is a model that other hospitals can replicate to promote professional capacity development in clinical activities and specialized training in surgery.

The conference heard 250 reports covering surgeries on hearts, vascular intervention, urology-andrology and other related specialties such as nursing, molecular biology, and infection control.

Also at the event, participants were introduced to three live surgical demonstrations from Binh Dan Hospital.