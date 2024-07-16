International symposium fosters sustainability

Local and international scholars and experts in technology and design are discussing technology and design solutions to enhance resilience in communities at the Resilience by Technology and Design 2024 international scientific conference.

Prof. Nguyen Dong Phong, Chairman of the University of Economics HCM City Council, delivers the opening speech at the Resilience by Technology and Design 2024 international scientific conference held in HCMC on July 15. (Photo: VNA)

The second biennial event is being organised by the University of Economics HCMC (UEH) in coordination with universities in Italy, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Singapore, and Japan.

The four-day event, which has the theme “Fostering Sustainability,” will provide in-depth knowledge, updates on the latest trends and analyses of new, unique and multi-dimensional perspectives from leading experts in the fields of technology and design.

Discussions will focus on topics that explore the important role of advanced technologies, innovative design methods and comprehensive data analytics in creating solutions that align with the principles of environmental responsibility, economic viability and potential, and social justice.

Some discussion sessions will also be held at the UEH – Vinh Long branch in the namesake Mekong Delta province on July 17 on innovative solutions and ideas to cope with cyclones, sea level rise, salinisation of rivers, flooding, and landslides to ensure a more sustainable future for the delta.

A field visit will be organised to the Mekong Delta on July 18 to facilitate interactions with local communities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prof. Nguyen Dong Phong, Chairman of the University Council, said from creating a green sustainable campus to working towards a circular economy through research, UEH is making a multidimensional impact on many areas of technology and innovation.

The Resilience by Technology and Design 2024 conference is one such initiative, which has proven to have an international outreach and is creating a promising partnership among researchers throughout the world, he added.

