Vietnamese peacekeepers praised for road projects in Abyei

The Vietnam Military Construction Engineering Company Rotation 4 received three commendation letters during its U.N. peacekeeping mission in Abyei after completing several key road projects ahead of schedule.

Less than eight months after deploying to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), the Engineering Unit Rotation 4 has received three letters of commendation from local authorities and the South Sudanese Government for completing several key infrastructure projects ahead of schedule.

A letter of appreciation from the Minister of the Office of the President of South Sudan addressed to the Engineering Unit Rotation 4. (Photo: Van Quyet)

While carrying out U.N. peacekeeping duties in Abyei, the Vietnam Military Construction Engineering Company Rotation 4 completed a series of major infrastructure works aimed at improving strategic transport links and supporting regional development.

Among the most significant projects was the restoration of the 37-km Abyei-Agok road, built on challenging black cotton soil terrain and involving more than 300,000 cubic meters of earthworks. Working under harsh weather conditions, the unit maintained continuous construction operations from early morning until late evening, including weekends, to keep the project on track.

After 85 days of construction, the road was completed 35 days ahead of schedule, significantly improving transport connectivity, goods movement and travel for local residents.

During the mission, the Engineering Unit Rotation 4 received three commendation letters in less than eight months from authorities ranging from local administrations to the South Sudanese Government, a rare level of recognition for a U.N. peacekeeping force.

Maj. Gen. Ganesh Kumar Shrestha, Force Commander of UNISFA, described the road project as “the most significant and impactful work for the community since the mission was established in 2011.” He said the completion of the road marked an unprecedented achievement that would strengthen regional connectivity and security.

Justice Charles Jok, head of the Abyei Special Administrative Area, said the roads built by the Vietnamese engineers were “not merely infrastructure, but lifelines of hope and survival for local communities.”

By Hai Yen - Translated by Anh Quan